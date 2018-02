TUCSON, Ariz. - Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 72-year-old David Lewis.

Deputies say Lewis has dementia and has been missing for several hours.

He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap. Lewis is 5'9" tall and 180 lbs.

Officials say his last known location was driving southbound on Hunt Highway in a light brown 2007 Chevy Impala.

The Arizona license place is BWA1031.

If you see him or his car, call PCSO at 520-866-5111.