Sierra Vista's historic Fry Boulevard gets a new design

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista is getting a new streetscape design that will revitalize a downtown that used to be a hub for business and entertainment.

The new project, which is expected to be completed by the end of March, will have wider sidewalks, enhanced landscaping, and new art.

"Fry Boulevard is a very prominent street in the city's history," Matthew McLachlan, the Director of Community Development, said. "Sierra Vista was founded on the city's west end. What you see taking place is a repositioning of the corridor to function more like a traditional main street."

This project has been years in the making and is now hoping to change the way people experience the area.

"The city is hoping to change not just how the west ends looks and feels but how it's experienced," McLachlan added. "We're thinking this is going to be a shot in the arm to the west end."

Many buildings have sat vacant over the years in the area, they are hoping that this changes that.

"You want a place to be and stay and this is really built around people," Tony Boone, the Economic Development Manager, said.

The city is working to attract business owners with grants to open new stores. Boone said that some businesses have already shown interest in moving to the area once the road project is completed.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

