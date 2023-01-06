Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal NewsSierra Vista, AZ News

Actions

Over 90 pounds of cocaine found abandoned near Sierra Vista

Flz1A0jXECIvNtc.jfif
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Flz1A0jXECIvNtc.jfif
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 16:27:42-05

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents and a K9 say they found illegal drugs near Sierra Vista, Ariz., according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

With the help of a K9, Sonoita Station agents discovered abandoned packs south of Sierra Vista.

Inside the packs were 92 pounds of cocaine and a gun, shared Modlin.

"Good work preventing these dangerous drugs from reaching our communities!" writes Modlin.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SIERRA VISTA RESOURCES

City Government Resources
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE