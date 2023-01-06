Over 90 pounds of cocaine found abandoned near Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents and a K9 say they found illegal drugs near Sierra Vista, Ariz., according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
With the help of a K9, Sonoita Station agents discovered abandoned packs south of Sierra Vista.
Inside the packs were 92 pounds of cocaine and a gun, shared Modlin.
"Good work preventing these dangerous drugs from reaching our communities!" writes Modlin.
Sonoita Station agents seized 92 pounds of cocaine yesterday.
A #USBP K9 located abandoned packs containing narcotics and a firearm south of Sierra Vista, AZ, while responding to suspected illicit activity. Good work preventing these dangerous drugs from reaching our communities! pic.twitter.com/qhsHWe9zBJ
