Over 90 pounds of cocaine found abandoned near Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents and a K9 say they found illegal drugs near Sierra Vista, Ariz., according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

With the help of a K9, Sonoita Station agents discovered abandoned packs south of Sierra Vista.

Inside the packs were 92 pounds of cocaine and a gun, shared Modlin.

"Good work preventing these dangerous drugs from reaching our communities!" writes Modlin.

