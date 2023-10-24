18-year-old arrested in Sierra Vista on suspicion of shooting at passing car

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Sierra Vista Monday in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place earlier in the day.

Quincy Brown is charged on suspicion of four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of endangerment, five counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, and one count each of drive by shooting, misconduct with a weapon and disorderly conduct of a weapon.

Sierra Vista police officers responded to a call at around 12:40 p.m. on Monday from a woman who said the driver of another vehicle pointed a gun out the window and fired several shots at her as she passed by, the news release said.

A witness following both vehicles reported seeing the suspect point a gun out of the window and raise his hand when the weapon recoiled, the release said. The witness recorded the license plate of the suspect vehicle, the release said.

The plate led police to the 100 block of Toscanini Avenue. A perimeter was set, but Brown was not there, the release said.

Police units eventually apprehended Brown at a location on Freihage Drive, the release said, after a short foot pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing.

