Sierra Vista warns of uptick in Cochise County rabies cases

Sierra Vista officials are warning residents to make sure their pets are caught up on their rabies vaccinations.

This after seven reported cases of rabies in Cochise County, including three in Sierra Vista, since mid-July.

The county usually only records one positive rabies case about every six months, according to a news release from the city.

A Hereford resident was recently bitten by a rabid skunk, the news release said. Residents should seek immediate medical attention if bitten. They should also report it to 1-520-803-3555, the news release said.

