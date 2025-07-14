Sierra Vista teacher arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse involving minor

A teacher at Buena High School in Sierra Vista was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual abuse; sexual indecency; furnishing obscene material to a minor; and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

According to a post on Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels' Facebook page, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office was advised on March 7 of alleged sexual abuse of a 16-year-old at the hands of 36-year-old Fabian Hector Benjamin III, the post said.

CCSO's major crimes division interviewed the victim and family members.

During a search of Benjamin's residence, several items of evidence were seized, the post said.

Benjamin was arrested on July 8. He posted bond on July 10.

“This investigation is being conducted in the most efficient manner possible with respect to the victim in this case," Sheriff Dannels said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that a person who is placed in a position of trust within our educational institutions can allegedly be capable of these criminal actions, violating our youth and their future.”

Terri Romo, interim superintendent of Sierra Vista Unified School District, said in a statement that the district stands united with the Sheriff's Office "in urging our community members to come forward with any and all information related to this matter or to any allegation of child abuse."

The statement continues: "Even with all of the safety protocols school districts like SVUSD must follow when hiring staff-like fingerprint clearance cards, reference checks, etc….It takes an entire community to keep our students safe. We know it may not be easy, but we encourage anyone within this community to come forward and contact law enforcement whenever you suspect a child is in danger."

Anyone with any more information about Benjamin is asked to contact the Cochise County Sheriff's Office through SEACOM, 1-520-803-3550.