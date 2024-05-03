Watch Now
Sierra Vista school cancels outdoor activities following bear sighting

brown-bear-SBI-300366739.jpg
Storyblocks
Stock image of a brown bear.
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03

An elementary school in Sierra Vista has canceled its outdoors activities for the day following a bear sighting in the area.

Pueblo del Sol Elementary School, 5130 Paseo Las Palmas, posted on its Facebook page that Animal Control had been monitoring a bear in the area, but had lost sight of it.

"While the bear was not seen on campus or near campus when Animal Control lost track of it, we believe it's essential to exercise caution during this time," the post said. "Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided not to hold outdoor activities today."

The post said school officials were closely monitoring the situation.

