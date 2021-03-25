Sierra Vista rescinds COVID-19 emergency declaration

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller announced Thursday that the city is no longer under a COVID-19 emergency declaration.

According to a press release, this decision is due to a declining number of cases and the increased availability of vaccines.

“Our citizens have been extraordinary in their vigilance against COVID-19 and I appreciate how our community has rallied to meet this challenge,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “Residents can continue to do their part by getting vaccinated and following public health guidance. This is a persistent virus, and we must ensure we finish the fight.”

Sierra Vista will also no longer require face coverings, except when riding its Vista Transit buses.

All city facilities will reopen on Monday, according to the city.