Sierra Vista Police seek help in identifying suspects in vehicle damage case

Nearly one dozen vehicles damaged with BB-gun
Sierra Vista Police are asking for help from the community in identifying any suspects connected to damaging nearly a dozen vehicles
Posted at 5:35 PM, Jan 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-04 19:35:17-05

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police are asking for help from the community in identifying any suspects connected to damaging nearly a dozen vehicles.

There were six vehicles reported that were damaged between 8 p.m. Jan. 2, and 6 a.m. Jan. 3, with continued reports Jan. 4, SVPD says. A total of eleven vehicles have been reported damaged.

SVPD says some of the vehicles windows were shot out by a BB-gun.

The reported incidents include the areas north of Fry Boulevard near Carmichael Avenue and 7th Street, according to SVPD.

“The area involved is on the west side of town, north of Fry Boulevard, but some vehicles were far enough away from each other that we believe the suspect or suspects were in a vehicle driving through various neighborhoods,” SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

