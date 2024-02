Sierra Vista Police are looking for a 12-year-old who disappeared on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Joseph Muse was reported as a runaway at 7 p.m.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a hoodie with a black beanie cap. He is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and black, choppy dreadlocks.

Anyone with information should contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at 1-520-452-7500 or 1-520-803-3550.