Sierra Vista police need help to identify robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

According to a news release, the incident happened at the Circle K located at 97 N. Garden Avenue Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting the robbery around 6:40 a.m.

"The caller stated that a white woman had entered the store with a white man who was holding a knife. The man went behind the counter and took money from the registers. Both subjects then fled on foot heading north of the Circle K," SVPD said.

If you have any information, call 520-452-7500.