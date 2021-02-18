Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sierra Vista police need help to identify robbery suspects

items.[0].image.alt
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Robbery Suspects
Sierra Vista Robbery Suspects
Sierra Vista Robbery Suspects
Posted at 2:13 PM, Feb 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-18 16:13:56-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department needs the public's help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.

According to a news release, the incident happened at the Circle K located at 97 N. Garden Avenue Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call reporting the robbery around 6:40 a.m.

"The caller stated that a white woman had entered the store with a white man who was holding a knife. The man went behind the counter and took money from the registers. Both subjects then fled on foot heading north of the Circle K," SVPD said.

If you have any information, call 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.