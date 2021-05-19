Sierra Vista Police: Man arrested following alleged explosion

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department made an arrest following an alleged explosion.

On May 17, 35-year-old James Jaggers III of Sierra Vista was taken into custody after officers and state explosive experts discovered suspected remains of an explosive device, and chemical compounds and hazardous explosive materials in his home, according to the department.

Prior to Jaggers' being taken into custody, police received reports of an explosion with debris in the roadway in the 200 block of Coronado Lane, where officers found pieces of what was suspected to be a broken bowling ball in the roadway and in adjacent property, and majority of the debris remaining in Jagger's yard.

According to the department, when Jaggers was asked about the debris, he claimed he had mixed compounds.

The compounds at Jaggers’ home were determined to be potentially dangerous so the Arizona Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (DPS EOD) was called in and neighboring houses were evacuated as a precaution. The debris in the yard was identified by DPS EOD as the remains of a homemade explosive device. SVPD executed a search warrant at Jaggers’ residence, where DPS EOD identified several chemical compounds and potentially hazardous explosive materials. SVPD

Jaggers is charged with with endangerment, and five counts each of manufacturing prohibited weapons and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is being held in the Cochise County jail without bond.