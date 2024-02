Sierra Vista Police are looking for information connected to the recent conviction of a local sex offender.

82-year-old Jay Herbert Anderson was convicted for possession of images depicting the sexual abuse of children on Monday, Feb. 12. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to SVPD.

Anyone with more information relating to the Anderson case or a similar case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Jessica Ferrel at 1-520-452-7500.