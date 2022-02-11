Watch
Sierra Vista Police looking for missing juvenile

Antonio "Tony" Cortez
Posted at 2:22 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 16:23:38-05

The Sierra Vista Police is currently looking for a missing Juvenile. 7-Years-Old Antonio "Tony" Cortex was last seen in the area of Leon Way and Ocotillo Drive.

Antonio was wearing a black shirt with a batman logo on the front with blue jeans, and black shoes. Antonio is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

If you have any information the SV Police are asking you to call 9-1-1 immediately.

