Sierra Vista Police, Cochise County Sheriff's Office investigating woman's death

The Sierra Vista Police Department is working with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office to investigate the death 54-year-old Sierra Vista resident, Monica Reyes

SVPD received a medical emergency report on Friday, Oct. 22, and found Reyes unconscious and unresponsive under the bridge near the intersection of Fry Boulevard and Carl Hayden Drive, according to a news release from SVPD.

Reyes was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center and died the next day, the news release said.

Four days prior, Cochise County Sheriff's Office received reports of an assault incident involving Reyes, the news release said. While there is no direct correlation between the two incidents, the news release said, the two law enforcement agencies are interviewing individuals regarding her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.

