Sierra Vista police arrest man for firing gun inside home while intoxicated

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested a man after firing a gun inside a house while intoxicated Monday.

SVPD says 57-year-old David Edwards was arrested on multiple counts of disorderly conduct, endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a weapon.

Police responded to a resident in Sierra vista in the 1400 block of Ocotillo Drive around 12:30 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated individual discharging a gun inside the home while multiple people were inside.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Edwards asking him to come out of the house. He complied and was then taken into custody.

SVPD says it was determined Edwards fired at least three rounds inside while three other individuals were present.

Edwards was booked into Cochise County Jail.

He has been charged with three counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon;, four counts each of domestic violence, disorderly conduct, and domestic violence endangerment, and one count each of disorderly conduct and endangerment.