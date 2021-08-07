Sierra Vista Police arrest man for aggravated assault, endangerment

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a man Friday in connection to aggravated assault and endangerment.

Around 12 p.m., Southeast Arizona Communications received several reports of gunshots in the area of Wilcox Drive and Park Court, according to SVPD. Arriving officers arrested 62-year-old David Sundt at the scene of an incident that had occurred.

An incident involving Sundt and another individual got into a verbal argument regarding a traffic-related situation, according to SVPD. During the argument, Sundt pulled out a knife and tried to pull the driver out of his vehicle, during which, the driver attempted to flee, ultimately striking Sundt with the driver-side door.

As the driver fled the scene, Sundt pulled out a revolver and fired approximately six times at the vehicle, ultimately striking it several times, according to SVPD. Another driver who witnessed the incident, had attempted to leave the area and while driving, the vehicle struck a light pole and the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative light pole.

Sundt is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment.

He was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520=452-7500.