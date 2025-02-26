Sierra Vista PD seeks information on fight that led to knife injury

Sierra Vista Police are investigating a confrontation that led to a knife injury on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance between two groups at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Campus Drive at around 3:20 p.m., according to a news release from SVPD.

Upon arrival, they learned that a third party had been transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center with a knife injury.

SVPD moved to the hospital to interview people involved. Witnesses said a dispute between juveniles began following threats via an online application, the news release said. At some point during the altercation, an adult male got involved. He sustained a knife injury to his arm and was treated by medical staff at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-452-7500.