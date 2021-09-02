Watch
Sierra Vista mother wanted for murdering her 2-year-old son has surrendered

Alysha Hop Charged With First-Degree Murder
Ryan Hop
Kenny Hop, 2, died in June 2020.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 14:09:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Cochise County Grand Jury handed up a four-count indictment last week charging Alysha Rae Hop and her boyfriend Daniel Jawara Foster with the death of 2-year-old Kenny "Bubs" Hop.

Court documents show the death happened on June 3, 2020. The pair is indicted on four counts including child abuse.

Sierra Vista Police say Hop surrendered last night in the lobby of the police station at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was taken into custody without incident. Foster is still wanted.

READ: Full indictment of Alysha Hop
READ: Full indictment of Daniel Jawara Foster

