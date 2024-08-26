Sierra Vista man arrested on suspicion of threatening to shoot people at park

A 28-year-old Sierra Vista man was arrested on Friday, Aug. 23, for allegedly brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot people at Veterans Memorial Park.

According to a news release from Sierra Vista Police, officers responded to reports of a man, identified as Tony Zeas, allegedly threatening to shoot people at the park at around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that Zeas was upset that people were revving their engines around the skate park section of Veterans Memorial, the news release said.

In response, he allegedly took two firearms from his vehicle and pointed them in the air, threatening to shoot people, the news release said.

SVPD arrested Zeas on suspicion of misconduct with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.

Zeas also had an outstanding warrant for DUI, the news release said.