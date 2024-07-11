Sierra Vista man arrested on suspicion of multiple drug, weapons charges

A traffic stop in Sierra Vista on July 3 led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

Sierra Vista Police, working with the Sierra Vista Department Community Response Team, pulled over a vehicle belonging to Nicholas Gagliano at about 4:15 p.m., according to a news release from SVPD.

The stop was part of an investigation conducted by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.

During the stop, substances believed to be cocaine and ecstasy, as well as firearms, were found inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for Gagliano's residence in the 1900 block of Golf Links Road. Additional suspected drugs were found in the home, including cocaine in excess of five pounds.

Gagliano was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transport of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, he was charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and three counts of misconduct with a weapon.