Sierra Vista man arrested for threatening officers

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A Sierra Vista man is in custody after police say he threatened to get his gun and shoot several officers Thursday.

Police say they're planning to charge 59-year-old Armando Corrales with disorderly conduct, and the Cochise County Attorney's Office will determine whether any additional charges apply.

Sierra Vista Police say it started late Thursday morning when they got a call about a disturbance on the 1500 block of East Busby Drive. Whe officers arrived, they found Corrales in front of an open apartment shouting threats at residents.

When the officers tried to talk to him, they say he threatened to go get his gun and kill them.

He ran back to his apartment, and when he came out he had one hand behind his back and repeatedly said he would shoot the officers, and demanding they shoot him.

Residents nearby evacuated and police set up a perimeter around the area while negotiating with Corrales, to no avail. Then they deployed a K-9 unit to take Corrales down, and took him into custody.

He was treated for a dog bite at a local hospital after his arrest.