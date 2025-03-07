Sierra Vista man arrested for allegedly poisoning the victim

A domestic violence suspect was arrested after barricading himself in a room in Sierra Vista, Thursday.

Sierra Vista police officers responded to reports of domestic violence in the 5000 block of Cielo Circle at just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from SVPD.

The person reporting the violence said the suspect was threatening her and had punched a hole in the wall, the news release said.

When officers arrived, the suspect locked himself in a room.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and called for additional resources, the news release said.

Negotiators managed to get the suspect to exit the room. He was subsequently arrested.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect allegedly tried to poison the victim by pouring degreaser on food, the news release said. The suspect had also allegedly punched holes in the walls of the home.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of adding poison or other harmful substances to food, and domestic violence criminal damage.