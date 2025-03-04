Sierra Vista man arrested after allegedly aiming laser pointer at officers

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a laser pointer at vehicles in Sierra Vista, including at two Sierra Vista Police officers.

At around noon, a Sierra Vista officer received a report that a crew working at a building in the 500 block of West Fry Boulevard heard a gunshot come from the building next door, according to a news release from SVPD.

SVPD had already received six reports of a laser pointer being pointed at vehicles from the same building, including at the police officers, the news release said.

Sierra Vista Police worked with Cochise County Sheriff's Office SWAT to take the suspect into custody.

Officers from SVPD, the sheriff's office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety set up a perimeter around the building and closed streets in the area.

Crisis negotiators attempted to convince the suspect to come out, but were not successful, the news release said.

SWAT broke the windows in the building so that pepper balls could be used.

After a second attempt from negotiators to get the suspect out, SWAT used a breaching device to gain access to the building, so the team could enter, the news release said.

Another team used the roof of the neighboring building to get a visual on the suspect. SWAT shot the suspect in the stomach and legs with pepper balls, the news release said.

After that, the suspect followed commands and exited the apartment, at which time he was taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aiming a laser pointer at a peace officer, three counts of endangerment, three counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.