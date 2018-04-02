Sierra Vista man and woman arrested during a traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop near 7th St. and Denman Ave. on Wednesday. There were several grams of meth, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia indicative of drug sales in the white Ford.

After admitting to having drug paraphernalia in the car, passenger 32-year-old Ricardo Vasquez got out of the car and ran toward the Center for Academic Success near 7th St. and Carmelita.

Vasquez jumped the school fence and tried to climb up into the jungle-gym while the playground was full of children and teachers.

The detective following him on foot was able to pull Vasquez off the fence and place him under arrest.

The driver, 39-year-old Priscilla Silva, had a suspended driver's license.

Ricardo Vasquez was booked into the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Jail for:

Possession of dangerous drugs for sale

Possession of dangerous drugs

8 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting arrest

Possession of dangerous drugs in a school zone

Priscilla Silva was booked into the CCSO Jail for:

Possession of dangerous drugs

3 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

