Sierra Vista Library waives past-due fines effective Sep. 8

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The Sierra Vista Public Library announced Tuesday it will waive all past-due library fines effective September 8.

Materials kept past its due back date will no longer accrue daily overdue fees, according to Sierra Vista. However, items cannot be kept indefinitely without penalty. Individuals who keep an item past its due date may receive a bill for replacement, and some may be charged for lost or damaged items.

The Sierra Vista Library has implemented fine-free policies, along with Cochise, Maricopa, and Pima counties.

“The American Library Association has endorsed going ‘fine free’ to avoid the punitive stamp that overdue fines cause,” Emily Duchon, the City’s Arts, Culture, and Education Division manager said in a statement. “We want to encourage library patrons to come back and use the library, and fines tend to discourage return visits.”

Those with questions are asked to call the library at 520-458-4225.