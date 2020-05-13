Menu

Sierra Vista launches small business relief grant program

Posted at 9:58 PM, May 12, 2020
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The city of Sierra Vista will begin accepting applications for small business emergency relief grant program May 13 following finalization by city council.

According to a press release from the city, Sierra Vista is receiving $159,897 of additional Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The funding will provide $120,000 to local small businesses, the remaining $39,897 will go to the United Way's Grombacher Assistance Program (GAP) Emergency/Crisis fund, which will provide assist for basic needs of community residents and unsheltered individuals who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted from Wednesday, May 13, through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

Local businesses with ten or fewer employees may receive up to$10,000, and businesses with five or less employees can receive up to $7,500 under the program, according to the press release.

For assistance or more information, please contact Economic Development Manager Tony Boone at Tony.Boone@SierraVistaAZ.gov or call 520-439-2184.

