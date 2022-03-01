Sierra Vista brings community resources to one place

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As a single mom, Rhonda Enriquez has always worked hard for her family. She balances two jobs and is now finding a new place to call home.

"I was forced to go to a hotel with my family. I do have a big family," said Enriquez.

Enriquez's search for housing brought her to Community Connect. It's a first-of-its-kind event in Sierra Vista that brings resources together from all over Cochise County.

"Food, clothing, housing, shelter, domestic violence services, anything to do with trying to help people out. This is the place to be," said Sierra Vista Police Department Corporal, Scott Borgstadt.

Community Connect has been in the works for roughly two years. The City of Sierra Vista and Cochise Housing Connection worked together to make it happen.

"I think, when you're in crisis, it's hard to know where to go and what to even google. The idea is that if they come here for one thing and they'll see a room full of other providers. Maybe they'll have another need in a few months and remember some of the organizations," said Cochise Housing Connection Executive Director, Jay Matchett.

The event also provides an opportunity for Southern Arizona organizations to collaborate.

"They can try to figure out ways to work together in ways that may not be apparent in our everyday work," said Matchett.

For the Enriquez family, Community Connect has provided new hope.

"I'm very blessed. This is going to make a huge difference in our lives," said Enriquez.

The City of Sierra Vista and Cochise Housing Connection plan to hold their "Community Connect" event every first Tuesday of the month for the next six months.

----

