Sierra Vista animal shelter suspends dog intakes due parvo case

SIEERA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista is suspending dog intakes for ten days for safety due to a parvo case.

Due to parvo being highly contagious disease that affects puppies and young dogs, the suspension will allow the staff at the center to disinfect the dog intake area to prevent any spread.

Adoptions will remain available, and services are by appointment only due to the pandemic.

The center is located at 6766 E. Highway 90 and open Tuesday - Saturday from noon - 5 p.m.

For more information call the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center at 520-458-4151.