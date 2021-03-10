Sierra Vista Animal Care Center in need of volunteers

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Animal Care Center needs the community's help to get more dogs and cats out of the kennels and into loving homes.

Through March 31, 2021, adoption fees are reduced for dogs and cats. Dogs can be adopted for $50. Cats can be adopted for $25. Each pet comes with sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a physical exam, a pet license with the city, and a microchip.

The center currently cares for 79 animals. Staff said this number is smaller than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We believe that it's because people are home more during COVID-19. They're not traveling as much. They're not moving as much. They're working from home. They're able to spend more time with their pets," said Sierra Vista Animal Care Center Care and Control Supervisor, Arleen Garcia.

Garcia said, when the pandemic hit, the shelter lost a big part of its team. The shelter previously brought in inmates from the Arizona State Prison in Douglas. The inmates helped with basic tasks but, because of health and safety concerns, the program ended.

"It's taken up the time of animal control officers and other staff to help clean kennels. The ladies who are in this room, right now, are helping maintain the cat room. That has been our biggest struggle. We don't have that additional help to take care of animals at the shelter," said Garcia.

Garcia said the dozens of volunteers who stuck around during the pandemic have made a big impact.

"I enjoy seeing people happy when they go home with a new cat or dog and seeing how it lights up their faces. That's a really important part to me," said Sierra Vista Animal Care Center Volunteer, Karen May.

To learn more about volunteering and animal adoptions, visit the shelter's website or call (520) 458-3315.