Shoulder repair work on Hacienda del Sol continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shoulder repair work on North Hacienda del Sol Road between River Road and Sunrise Drive started Wednesday, Jan. 13 and is expected to run until next Thursday, Jan 21.

Work hours are between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Some of the shoulder areas of Hacienda del Sol are low and the paving has been washed out, New material is going to be placed in those low areas, starting on the south end of the road, closest to River. They'll work north from there until they get to Sunrise Dr.

This new material will be compacted and the roadway will be swept once repairs have been completed.

Reduced speed and some rolling closures until they're done.

