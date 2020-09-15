Shooting outside US court in Phoenix wounds federal officer

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a drive-by shooting has wounded a federal court security officer outside the U.S. courthouse in downtown Phoenix and a person has been taken into custody.

Police and the FBI say the officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

The FBI says someone was detained later Tuesday and there's no indication of a further threat to the public.

It says it's not releasing more information as it investigates.

A law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity says the officer works for the U.S. Marshals Service and was struck in their protective vest.