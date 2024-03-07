Shooting on Tucson's Southside leaves one woman dead, one man injured

One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after being shot on Tucson's south side Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Tucson Police responded to a report of an unresponsive female in a vehicle at a mobile home park near West Silverlake Road and South Mission Road shortly after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old Daniza Ferrales Sanchez dead from gunshot trauma inside the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers received a call from St. Mary's Hospital that a man had arrived with gunshot trauma at its emergency room, the news release said.

Detectives determined the two gunshot victims were connected, the news release said. They determined that Sanchez and the injured man were shot by unidentified suspects in the area of East Benson Highway and South Bonney Avenue. No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.