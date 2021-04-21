Shooting leaves 1 dead near Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting near Miracle Mile in central Tucson Tuesday.

Police say they initially received a call of a stabbing at 123 West Delano Street, but when they arrived at the scene the victim -- identified as 48-year-old Timothy Gerald Coleman -- had clear signs of being shot. He was rushed to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A short time later, police say another man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators say he had met Coleman near Lagnua Street and Balboa Avenue for a private sale, but Coleman produced a gun and attempted to rob the man, who was also armed. An exchange of gunfire ensued and both men were hit.

Police say they haven't made any arrests in the case, and the second man is expected to recover from his injuries.