TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police investigators are headed to the scene of a shooting involving a security guard at the Department of Economic Security on Alvernon near 22nd Street.

Sgt. Kimberly Bay with TPD says that no injuries have been reported at this time.

Police say everyone involved has been accounted for and it appears the shooting happened outside around 1:45 p.m.

Stay with KGUN9 and kgun9.com for more information as it becomes available.