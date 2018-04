TUCSON, Ariz. - The Mercado on the west side of Tucson is booming. There was an expansion to the San Agustin Public Market on Thursday using just shipping containers.

Developers wanted to use the space, but predict a higher demand for taller buildings in the future and wanted something temporary.

In the meantime, that means 13 new businesses.

Around 100 new jobs are expected to be created. The grand opening is May 4.