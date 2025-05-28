Shingles shot could offer heart health benefits, study finds

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — A recent study has revealed that the shingles vaccine may offer more than just protection against a painful rash — it could also reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

A study from South Korea involving over 1.2 million adults found that the shingles vaccine lowered the risk of heart attack and stroke by 26% for up to eight years.

Deepta Bhattacharya is a professor at the University of Arizona, studying immune responses to viral infections and vaccines. He wasn't involved in the study, but explains how this can impact public health.

“We’re starting to see more evidence that the vaccine that keeps the virus back in hiding again is also now having impacts on diseases like that wouldn’t have expected," he said.

vaccine A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.

Shingles usually strikes people over 50, and the CDC recommends everyone in that age group get vaccinated — even if you've already had chickenpox.

The vaccine, named Shingrix, is not a live virus vaccine. Bhattacharya says it is made of part of the virus.

“Shingles is deeply unpleasant," he says. "You’ve seen it, people get it in their eyes, and it’s just awful. So that in and of itself is hopefully some degree of motivation. But then if we’re talking about reducing the risk of dementia or heart disease… I mean, those are fairly scary things that can happen to people.”

He reminds people that if they receive the vaccine, that does not necessarily mean heart disease is 100% preventable.

“It’s not like you can go out and eat 20 bacon cheeseburgers and have the shingles vaccine necessarily protect you from that," Bhattacharya says. "All of these things are just reduction in risk."

Bhattacharya also says if you plan on receiving the vaccine, make sure you give yourself time to heal. He explains people could feel some side effects for up to two days after receiving it. According to Mayo Clinic, the most common side effects of a shingles vaccine are headaches and pain, soreness, swelling and itching where the shot was given.

The shingles vaccine is accessible in Southern Arizona; check your local pharmacies or stores like Fry's. As always, it is recommended to consult with your doctor before receiving any vaccine.