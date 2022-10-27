Deputies searching for runaway in Sierra Vista area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway from the Sierra Vista area. Deputies consider her 'vulnerable.'

Hailey Lineberry, 17, is described as 5'10" with shoulder-length brown hair. She also tends to wear bracelets on her wrists and ankles.

The office says it does not currently have a clothing description.

Her disappearance was reported on Wednesday at about 12:56 p.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is advised to call (520) 803-3550.