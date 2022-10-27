Watch Now
Deputies searching for runaway in Sierra Vista area

Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 27, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway from the Sierra Vista area. Deputies consider her 'vulnerable.'

Hailey Lineberry, 17, is described as 5'10" with shoulder-length brown hair. She also tends to wear bracelets on her wrists and ankles.

The office says it does not currently have a clothing description.

Her disappearance was reported on Wednesday at about 12:56 p.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is advised to call (520) 803-3550.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

