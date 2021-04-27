Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff's Office: Plane crash victims were Phoenix-area men

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Generic siren
Siren Generic
Posted at 6:58 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 09:58:18-04

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo County authorities have identified the two people killed when a two-engine plane crashed Friday near Winslow as Phoenix-area residents.

The county Sheriff's Office said those killed were 70-year-old William Whittington of Scottsdale and 48-year-old Stephen Kirkby of Cave Creek. No information has been released on possible cause of the crash, which is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash occurred near the junction of State Route 87 and Interstate 40.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.