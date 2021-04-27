Sheriff's Office: Plane crash victims were Phoenix-area men

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo County authorities have identified the two people killed when a two-engine plane crashed Friday near Winslow as Phoenix-area residents.

The county Sheriff's Office said those killed were 70-year-old William Whittington of Scottsdale and 48-year-old Stephen Kirkby of Cave Creek. No information has been released on possible cause of the crash, which is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash occurred near the junction of State Route 87 and Interstate 40.

