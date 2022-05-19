Sheriff's office: Man fatally shot when deputies return fire

GUADALUPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says SWAT officers fatally shot a man after he fired a gun in their direction during an encounter near an elementary school in Guadalupe, a Phoenix suburb.

The office says the incident occurred Wednesday after deputies responded to a report of a man acting erratically and shooting a gun as he approached the school. The officer said the man was shot after he first shot at a law enforcement drone and then at SWAT officers who then returned fire.

No officers were injured. The man’s identity was not released immediately.

