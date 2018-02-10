Sheriff's Office: Man arrested in homicide in Flagstaff area

FLAGSTAF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a man is jailed in the death of another man found lying unconscious on a road near Flagstaff after an area resident called 911 to report a fight in progress.



The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Collin Tarr was arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree homicide after being identified as a suspect in the killing Friday in Kachina Village.



The victim's name wasn't released.



The Sheriff's Office says no other suspects are believed to be involved but that the investigation continues.



Online court records don't indicate whether Tarr has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.

