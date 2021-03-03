Sheriff's Office: At least 2 dead after residential fire

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say at least two people are dead following a residential fire in a rural area northeast of Kingman in northwestern Arizona.

The Sheriff's Office said the remains were found after firefighters extinguished the fire reported Tuesday night. According to the office, cause of the fire and causes of deaths were under investigation and the identities of those who died weren’t immediately established.

The Northern Arizona Fire District and the Kingman Fire Department responded to the fire in the Valle Vista area about 20 miles northeast of Kingman. It wasn’t immediately known whether the fire involved a house or some other type of structure.

