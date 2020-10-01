Sheriff's Office: 3 arrested in 2 killings in Mohave County

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Three Mohave County residents have been arrested in the killings of two people in the northwestern Arizona rural community of Chloride.

The county Sheriff’s Office identified those arrested Wednesday night as 19-year-old Dustyn Wade Walsh, 20-year-old Johnny Ford Parsons and 19-year-old Tyler Susanne Reed, 19. The victims were previously identified as 57-year-old Bryan Dean Drake and 61-year-old Robin Rae Hammontree. The Sheriff's Office said they were killed during a confrontation over unspecified allegations “from several years prior.”

Online court records didn't indicate whether the people arrested have attorneys who could comment on their behalf. Sheriff’s officials didn’t disclose the victims' relationship or say how they were killed.

