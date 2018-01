TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriffs found a missing 73-year-old woman with Alzheimer's.

Penelope "Penny" Knachel was located around 6:30 p.m. after having been last seen Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. at her Shannon Acres home near N. Shannon Rd. and W. Naranja Dr.

Knachel has blue eyes, gray hair, and is 5'7" tall with a medium build. She was wearing a blue shirt, purple pants, and purple shoots.