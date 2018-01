TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's are looking for a man in his late teens or twenties who allegedly stole alcohol from the Circle K on South Kinney Road.

The man has been described as Hispanic, around six feet tall, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and orange shoes.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.