Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body found on Catalina Highway on the way to Mt. Lemmon.

Deputies responded to a call of a man down at milepost 4.5 at 5:30 a.m., Thursday, June 22.

Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a man with signs of trauma. Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-Crime.