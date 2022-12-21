Sheriff speaks out on issues between local agencies, Title 42

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of migrants continue to arrive at the border every week, as seen by the numerous posts from the U.S. Border Patrol.

Cochise County's Sheriff Mark Dannels spoke out on issue of Title 42, as well as how several agencies aren't communicating well with each other.

"Understand the facts. The non-political stats that are coming out of DHS are alarming. We have a problem," expressed Dannels.

No matter what phrase or title the issue goes under, the issue itself needs to be addressed, said Dannels in an interview with KGUN 9.

He also mentioned other issues including Arizona's water supply and increasing population.

View the full interview with Cochise County's Sheriff Mark Dannels in the video player at the top of the page.