Sheriff's Office: 2 found dead in pickup pulled from canal

BUCKEYE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say two people were found dead inside a pickup removed from a canal on the far southwestern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says agricultural workers found the truck in a canal near Agua Caliente and Old U.S. 80 in the Buckeye Valley area Wednesday morning.

Causes of death aren't immediately available and the Sheriff's Office says it's not immediately known how long the truck was in the canal before it was discovered.