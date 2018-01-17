Sheriff's looking for man and woman in Quik Mart armed robbery

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Sheriff's are looking for a man suspected of armed robbery and a woman suspected to be his accomplice.

Officers say the armed robbery happened January 7 around 4:45 a.m. at the Quik Mart on near W. Roger Rd. and N. Fairview Ave.

Video surveillance from the store shows the man entered the store with his face covered and pulled out a black handgun before demanding money the store clerk.

The man left the store after being given the money.

The woman believed to be an accomplice was in the store at the time of the robbery and left right before the man in the same direction.

The man has been described as Hispanic or Caucasian in his 20s. He is said to be 6'0" to 6'3" tall in height with a thin build and was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket, a blue scarf over his face, with black pants and shoes.

The woman has been described as Hispanic in her 20s. She is said to be 5'0" to 5'2" tall with a thin build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing gloves, a dark gray sweatshirt, and black pants.

If you have any information about either of the suspects call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.