Sheriff: Road work started wildfire in Arizona mining town

BAGDAD, Ariz. (AP) — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a May 27 fire that destroyed or damaged 24 homes in the remote mining town of Bagdad was caused by construction equipment being used for road work.

A Sheriff’s Office statement released Friday said the fire was “completely accidental ... and there was no recklessness involved." The office also said no criminal charges will be sought and that the road crew wasn't negligent.

The statement did not describe the work being done or specify exactly how equipment started the fire. A sheriff's spokesman told The Associated Press that no further information would be provided.

